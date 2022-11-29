Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Declines By 50.5%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 252,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

mCloud Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 30,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About mCloud Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

