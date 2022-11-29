Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Expands By 109.0%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,400 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the October 31st total of 422,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Minor International Public has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

