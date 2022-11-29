Short Interest in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Decreases By 39.0%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Modiv in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Price Performance

MDV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663. Modiv has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $99.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Modiv’s payout ratio is currently -82.73%.

MDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

