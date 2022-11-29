Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Grows By 162.1%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,021. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
