Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 99.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.