Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Declines By 63.5%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NuZee Stock Up 3.2 %

NUZE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. NuZee has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.52.

Get NuZee alerts:

Institutional Trading of NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.