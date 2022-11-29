Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Increases By 116.5%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OMRON Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. 48,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,964. OMRON has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.10.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

