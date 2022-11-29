Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Rises By 889.8%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 889.8% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OriginClear Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OCLN stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,321. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 282.97%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.