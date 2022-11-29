Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Grows By 111.6%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 161,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,370. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 461,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

