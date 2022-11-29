Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Drops By 47.0%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 553,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 43,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,333. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Recon Technology

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.