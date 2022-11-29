Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Grows By 112.4%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the October 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,399. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

