Short Interest in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Decreases By 91.9%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCAR remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

