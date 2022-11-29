Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 93.6%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SOBKY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 105,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

