Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Decreases By 50.0%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:TACBY remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 497.62%.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

