Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Declines By 86.9%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 11,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,453. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEZNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.40 ($6.60) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.80) to €6.70 ($6.91) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.