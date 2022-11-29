Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Drops By 38.2%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the October 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

US Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. 16,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 130.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 345.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 541,545 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

