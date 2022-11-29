Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declines By 45.3%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 217,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.