Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declines By 45.3%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 217,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.