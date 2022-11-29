Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $136.58 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $136.58 million and $1.74 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00466112 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022244 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00119763 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00827150 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00671988 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00250694 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,594,402,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
