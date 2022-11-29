Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $133.90 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,410.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00462815 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003380 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023088 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00118937 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00828426 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00681789 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00255915 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,592,572,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
