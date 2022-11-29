Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SVBL remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
About Silver Bull Resources
