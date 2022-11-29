Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVBL remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

