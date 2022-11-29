Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR) Insider Luke Tonkin Sells 290,000 Shares

Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR – Get Rating) insider Luke Tonkin sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$359,890.00 ($239,926.67).

Luke Tonkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Luke Tonkin sold 290,000 shares of Silver Lake Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$359,890.00 ($239,926.67).

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

