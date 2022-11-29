Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 2,681.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
About Silver Tiger Metals
