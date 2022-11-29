Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 2,681.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS SLVTF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

About Silver Tiger Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.