Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 83.4% in November

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 16,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $8.35.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

