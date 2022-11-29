SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $46.95 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $46.95 million and $782,223.67 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,374.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010557 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00241198 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,622,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04157985 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $883,962.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.