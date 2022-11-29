SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $47.48 million and $753,870.90 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,488.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040954 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00242395 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

