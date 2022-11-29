Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in November

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance

SKKY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

