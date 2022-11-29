Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($60.82) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €43.00 ($44.33) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,160.00.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

