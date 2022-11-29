Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in November

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the October 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNMRY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS SNMRY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,004. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

