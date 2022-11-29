Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SNA opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.