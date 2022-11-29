Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.