Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SCGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($43.61) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.05) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

