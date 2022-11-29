Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($96.91) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sodexo from €74.00 ($76.29) to €93.00 ($95.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($92.78) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sodexo from €90.00 ($92.78) to €97.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.