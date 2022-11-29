Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €26.00 ($26.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.93) to €27.00 ($27.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($34.02) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

