Solstein Capital LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 19,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $180.31. 188,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.06. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

