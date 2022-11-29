Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

