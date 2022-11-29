Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 398,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

