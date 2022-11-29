Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,678,000.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,573. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.
