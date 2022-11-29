Solstein Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 169,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

