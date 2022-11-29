Solstein Capital LLC Sells 30,610 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 707,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,716,668. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

