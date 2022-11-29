Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

