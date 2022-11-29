South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,410. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

