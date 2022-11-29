South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.35. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $694.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.