South Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,851. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.61.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

