South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

