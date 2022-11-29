South Street Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 2.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.62. 6,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

