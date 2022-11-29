South Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK Announces Dividend

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.27. 31,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,806. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

