SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 18772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$41.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

