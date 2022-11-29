Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 54.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of V stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.00. 100,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,504. The firm has a market cap of $391.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.40.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.