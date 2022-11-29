Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 307 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,191. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

