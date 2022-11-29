SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

