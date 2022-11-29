Square Token Price Hits $46.07 on Major Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.07 or 0.00280590 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 46.13942772 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,240,196.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

